Synovus taps Blair as new CEO in planned transition

Columbus-based Synovus Financial Corp. announced Thursday that current President and Chief Operating Officer Kevin Blair will become the bank's new CEO in April at the time of the company's annual shareholders meeting.

Blair is succeeding Chairman and CEO Kessel Stelling in a planned transition. Stelling, who has been CEO since 2010, will become executive chairman at that time. The bank plans for Stelling to remain in that role until the beginning of 2023, and then remain in an advisory role until the beginning of 2025.