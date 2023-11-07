BreakingNews
Swinney: Clemson RB Shipley 'trending' toward return against Georgia Tech on Saturday

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said injured all-ACC running back Will Shipley is “trending” toward a return to the field against Georgia Tech on Saturday

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said all-ACC running back Will Shipley was “trending” toward a return to action against Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Shipley was placed in concussion protocol after taking a hit at North Carolina State two games ago where his head snapped forward. Doctors found no neck damage, but he sat out last week's 31-23 victory over then-No. 12 Notre Dame.

Tigers backup Phil Mafah ran for 186 yards and two touchdowns, the most yardage put up by a Clemson runner in a game this season.

“Unless we have some type of setback or something, we do expect him to get back,” Swinney said. “His head and all that’s good; it’s just been more making sure his neck and everything is where it needs to be.”

Swinney said Shipley, who has rushed for 515 yards and three touchdowns, looked good on Monday. Swinney said Shipley will work out in pads the next two days, and if things go well, expect him to play against the Yellow Jackets (5-4, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Shipley, a 5-foot-11, 210-pound junior from Weddington, North Carolina, has rushed for 2,435 yards and 29 touchdowns in three seasons at Clemson (5-4, 2-4).

