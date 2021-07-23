Swanson's slam powers Braves over Phillies 7-2

Arcia began the fourth with a solo homer, his second of the season, to make it 6-0.

Morton cruised for most of the night before stumbling a bit in the seventh when Didi Gregorius hit a leadoff triple and Odubel Herrera followed with an RBI double. Luke Jackson replaced Morton and got two outs before allowing Jean Segura's RBU single that made it 6-2.

The Braves added a run in the ninth when Austin Riley drew a bases-loaded walk off Mauricio Llovera.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: Announced that OF Ronald Acuna Jr. underwent successful surgery Wednesday on his torn right ACL that he suffered during a game in Miami on July 10. The surgery was performed in Los Angeles by Dr. Neil ElAttrache. Acuna is done for the rest of this season and could miss some time at the beginning next season.

Phillies: Herrera was activated off the 10-day injured list after being sidelined with left ankle tendonitis. To make room on the roster, the Phillies sent INF Nick Maton back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. ... 3B Alec Bohm, who was placed on the COVID-19 list on July 10 after a reported positive test, went 1 for 3 as he began a rehab assignment in Lehigh Valley on Thursday. ... OF Bryce Harper was in the lineup after X-rays on his right foot were negative after fouling a pitch off it during Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Yankees.

UP NEXT

The four-game series continues Friday night with Atlanta sending LHP Max Fried (7-5, 4.29) up against Phillies ace Zack Wheeler (7-5, 2.44)

