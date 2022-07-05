Swanson's 3-run double helps Braves outlast Cardinals, 6-3

St. Louis loaded the bases for a couple of big hitters in the ninth, but Will Smith struck out Nolan Arenado and retired Albert Pujols on a grounder back to the mound for his fifth save.

Swanson’s bases-loaded double was the big hit against Dakota Hudson (6-5) in the second. Swanson also doubled and scored in the first.

Swanson was hitting only .236 on May 23. Since then, he has the most hits in the majors while raising his batting average to .304. His 37 hits in June were the most by a Braves shortstop in a month since Omar Infante’s 43 in August 2010.

“He deserves all his success and he's going to keep doing it just because of the way he works,” said Braves right-hander Kyle Wright, who allowed no earned runs in four innings.

The surge has come as Swanson is approaching possible free agency while being represented by the same Excel Sports Management, including agent Casey Close, used by former Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman.

Freeman signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers after he was unable to reach agreement on a deal with Atlanta.

Swanson, 28, hit only .248 but set career highs with 27 homers and 88 RBIs while helping Atlanta win the World Series last season.

The Braves (47-34) went 21-6 in June after finishing May at 23-27.

“We've come a long way from two months ago, obviously,” Snitker said.

Matt Olson had two RBI singles for Atlanta, driving in Swanson both times.

There was a delay of 2 hours, 37 minutes, before the matchup of second-place teams resumed in the fifth inning at 11:29 p.m.

The Braves remained 3 1/2 games behind the first-place New York Mets in the NL East. The Cardinals fell three games behind division-leading Milwaukee in the NL Central.

Atlanta right-hander Jesse Chavez (2-1) gave up homers to rookies Juan Yepez and Conner Capel in the sixth. Capel's homer to center field was the first of his career.

Hudson allowed six runs on nine hits and three walks in four innings.

St. Louis right-hander Johan Oviedo left the game after a line drive hit by Michael Harris II struck Oviedo's right hand in the sixth. The Cardinals said X-rays were negative.

After scoring one run in the first when Olson's single drove in Swanson, the Braves sent nine batters to the plate in the second. Ronald Acuña Jr. drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk after Hudson hit Harris with a pitch.

With three runners on the move on a full-count pitch, Swanson's double to left-center made it 5-0. Olson's second run-scoring single pushed it to 6-0.

Eddie Rosario, who had laser surgery to correct blurred vision and a swollen right retina, came off the injured list and had one hit while starting in left field for Atlanta.

BLESSING IN DISGUISE

The long delay cost Wright an opportunity for his 10th win. Wright allowed one unearned run and three hits in four innings. The Braves led 6-1 before the delay.

“It’s a blessing in disguise, if you will, to have a little lighter workload and have less recovery time,” Wright said.

PROMOTION

Cardinals catcher Austin Romine was held without a hit after being promoted from Triple-A Memphis.

Romine, an 11-year veteran, began the season with the Angels before getting released and signing a minor league deal with the Cardinals on June 17. He replaced Iván Herrera, who had only two hits in 18 at-bats and was optioned to Memphis.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: LHP Génesis Cabrera (undisclosed), placed on the injured list June 25, is expected to throw in the bullpen Tuesday. When asked if Cabrera will need a rehab assignment, manager Oliver Marmol said: “We'll see what tomorrow looks like.” ... Marmol said C Yadier Molina (right knee inflammation) is “working hard and feeling better.” ... LHP Steven Matz (left shoulder impingement) will make his next rehab start with Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.

Braves: OF Adam Duvall, hit by a pitch on his left hand Saturday in Cincinnati, was held out. “Still going to be a couple days before he can swing,” Snitker said. ... RHP Mike Soroka threw live batting practice Saturday at the Braves' complex in North Port, Florida. Soroka, trying to return from his second Achilles tendon surgery, is moving closer to starting a minor league rehabilitation stint with the goal of returning in August.

UP NEXT

Braves RHP Ian Anderson (6-5, 5.31 ERA), who has allowed a combined 11 runs in losing his last two starts, will face Cardinals rookie RHP Andre Pallante (2-3, 2.10) on Tuesday night. Anderson will be making his first career start against St. Louis.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Play is stopped for a weather delay in the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill Combined Shape Caption Play is stopped for a weather delay in the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Combined Shape Caption Grounds crew pull out the tarp as rain falls during the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals Monday, July 4, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill Combined Shape Caption Grounds crew pull out the tarp as rain falls during the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals Monday, July 4, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright throws during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, July 4, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright throws during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, July 4, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Johan Oviedo reacts after being hit by a line drive in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Johan Oviedo reacts after being hit by a line drive in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Juan Yepez, left, celebrates after hitting a home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Juan Yepez, left, celebrates after hitting a home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. tosses his bat as he walks to first on a walk during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. tosses his bat as he walks to first on a walk during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals catcher Austin Romine, left, tags out Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud (16) as d'Arnaud tries to get back to third base during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, July 4, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals catcher Austin Romine, left, tags out Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud (16) as d'Arnaud tries to get back to third base during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, July 4, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Combined Shape Caption F-16s fly over during the national anthem before a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill Combined Shape Caption F-16s fly over during the national anthem before a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson tosses the ball towards second base during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday, July 4, 2022, in Atlanta. St. Louis Cardinals' Juan Yepez was ruled safe as Atlanta Braves second baseman Phil Gosselin missed the tag. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson tosses the ball towards second base during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday, July 4, 2022, in Atlanta. St. Louis Cardinals' Juan Yepez was ruled safe as Atlanta Braves second baseman Phil Gosselin missed the tag. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario runs to first on a hit during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario runs to first on a hit during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Dylan Carlson fields the ball on a hit by Atlanta Braves' Phil Gosselin during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, July 4, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Dylan Carlson fields the ball on a hit by Atlanta Braves' Phil Gosselin during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, July 4, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario hits a single during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday, July 4, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario hits a single during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday, July 4, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Combined Shape Caption Fans wait for play to resume during a weather delay in the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill Combined Shape Caption Fans wait for play to resume during a weather delay in the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols watches his hit go foul during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols watches his hit go foul during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado catches a pop fly for the out on Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado catches a pop fly for the out on Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill