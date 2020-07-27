Swanson ties career high with 5 RBIs, Braves rout Mets 14-1

“Obviously, I don’t feel good about what I did today. It was a terrible performance,” Porcello said.

Porcello was hurt by Jeff McNeil, who shifted from third base to the grass in short right field and allowed Ozzie Albies’ leadoff grounder in the third to bounce out of his glove for an error.

“He didn’t pitch up effectively, not high enough where he can be effective,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said. “It was up where he could serve the hitters a little more.”

Atlanta had 17 hits, 11 for extra bases, and took two of three in the season-opening series after losing 1-0 on Friday and coming within a strike of defeat Saturday before rallying.

“Any different kind of game we can play: home runs, small ball or use our speed. It’s a very dynamic team, which is very fun to be a part of,” Swanson said.

Swanson, Marcell Ozuna and Austin Riley all went deep against Corey Oswalt, who has allowed 18 home runs in 20 big league appearances. He was optioned to the Mets' alternate training site after throwing 73 pitches.

Riley’s drive went off the facade of the left-field upper deck and would have traveled 458 feet unimpeded, according to Statcast.

Albies had three hits and three RBIs, including a two-run homer off Paul Sewald.

Swanson blooped an RBI single to center for the second run of the first inning, hit a two-run double that chased Porcello in a five-run third and had a two-run, opposite-field homer to right-center in the fourth for a 9-1 lead. The shortstop also had five RBIs on July 4 last year against Philadelphia, which had been the last time he homered.

Given an eight-run lead, Sean Newcomb was removed after 3 1/3 innings and failed to get the win. He struggled with command, starting seven of his first nine batters with balls, throwing 42 of 82 pitches for strikes, hitting two batters and throwing a wild pitch.

He was replaced by Jhouyls Chacín (1-0) after allowing a double to the No. 8 hitter, backup catcher Tomás Nido. Released by Minnesota in mid-July, Chacín allowed one hit over 3 2/3 scoreless innings in his first Braves appearance since 2016.

Matt Adams, who opted out of a minor league deal with the Mets to sign with the Braves, put Atlanta ahead in the two-run first when he lined an RBI single through the shortstop hole vacated by the defensive shift. The night got worse from there for Porcello.

“We've got 57 more games, and it’s a race to the finish,” he said. “So we'll bounce back in four days and get back on track and make some better memories than it did tonight.”

DROPPED DOWN

New York 2B Robinson Canó was dropped to seventh in the batting order in a regular-season game for the first time since the last day of the 2009 season. He went 0 for 3, finishing 1 for 9 with no RBIs in the series.

FOOT WORK

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, the NL Rookie of the Year, debuted rakish bright blue spikes with a white pattern that resembled an ice sheet. His nickname is Polar Bear.

ROAD WARRIORS

New York headed after the game to Boston for its first trip, on six charter buses rather than a private plane.

Reliever Justin Wilson will miss team dinners on the road, among the casualties of the protocols.

“That stuff’s fun, but we understand the benefits of still practicing social distancing and not losing guys,” he said.

Michael Conforto anticipated Call of Duty competition and lauded Brandon Nimmo.

“A lot of guys are bringing their Xbox, PlayStation,” he said. “Nimmo didn’t really play a whole lot of video games, but he’s strategic, calling out the plan. He’s just super smart.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: LHP Will Smith, recovered from COVID-19, played catch at Truist Park and will pitch off a mound in the next few days. ... Atlanta manager Brian Snitker on Cs Tyler Flowers and Travis d’Arnaud, who went on the injured list Friday with symptoms of possible coronarvius. “They’re still not feeling great. They’re still kind of under the weather, so to speak. The tests are coming back negative so far. ... They haven’t turned the corner yet in just how they feel.”

Mets: Eduardo Núñez hyperextended a knee when he fell while crossing first base in the eighth after beating out an infield hit, then sustained a concussion when he landed hard.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (8-6 last year) starts Monday at Tampa Bay against RHP Tyler Glasnow (6-1)

Mets: RHP Michael Wacha (6-7 for St. Louis last year) makes his New York debut in Monday’s opener of a two-game series at Boston.

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson watches his two-run double in front of New York Mets catcher Tomás Nido during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 26, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger

Atlanta Braves' Matt Adams bumps fists with first base coach DeMarlo Hale after hitting an RBI single against the New York Mets during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 26, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger

Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna follows through on an RBI double in front of New York Mets catcher Tomás Nido during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 26, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman attempts to catch his helmet that had fallen off as he was running the bases against the New York Mets during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 26, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger

New York Mets pitcher Rick Porcello reacts during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, July 26, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger

New York Mets pitcher Rick Porcello throws to an Atlanta Braves batter during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 26, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger

Cutouts of New York Mets players' dogs are displayed in the stands during the Mets' baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, July 26, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger

New York Mets mascots dance in the stands during a break in play in a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Mets on Sunday, July 26, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger

A New York Mets mascot dances in the stands during a break in play in a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Mets on Sunday, July 26, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso wears colorful cleats during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, July 26, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger