Swanson leads Braves against the Phillies after 4-hit game

Atlanta has a 21-23 record overall and a 12-12 record in home games. The Braves are 14-3 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Philadelphia has a 9-11 record on the road and a 20-24 record overall. The Phillies have a 3-8 record in games decided by one run.

Thursday's game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley leads the Braves with nine home runs while slugging .458. Swanson is 15-for-39 with a double, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Rhys Hoskins has eight doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 9-for-23 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .244 batting average, 3.36 ERA, even run differential

Phillies: 3-7, .232 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (right quad), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.