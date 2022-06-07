ajc logo
X

Swanson becomes 4th Braves player at arbitration hearing

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson heads up the first-base line after hitting a single off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Ryan Feltner in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson heads up the first-base line after hitting a single off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Ryan Feltner in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Georgia News
51 minutes ago
Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson has become the fourth member of the World Series champion Braves to go to salary arbitration

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson became the fourth member of the World Series champion Braves to go to salary arbitration, asking a three-person panel for $10 million on Tuesday while the Braves argued for $9.2 million.

A decision by Jeanne Charles, Richard McNeill and Scott Buccheit is expected Wednesday.

Swanson, 28, hit .248 last year, when he set career highs with 27 homers and 88 RBIs. He had a pair of homers and three RBIs in the World Series against Houston, helping the Braves win their first title since 1995.

Swanson made $6 million last season and is eligible for free agency after the World Series. He entered Tuesday with a .274 average, six homers and 26 RBIs.

A decision also is expected Wednesday for Braves outfielder Adam Duvall. He asked for a raise from $5 million to $10.275 million during Friday’s hearing, and the Braves argued for $9.275 million in a case heard by Gary Kendellen, Keith Greenberg and Gil Vernon.

Duvall led the NL with 113 RBIs last year for Miami and Atlanta, which acquired him on July 30. The 33-year-old hit .228 with 38 home runs during the season and had two homers and six RBIs in the World Series. He also is eligible for free agency after this season and is hitting .199 with three homers and 18 RBIs this year.

No statistics or evidence from after March 1 are admissible other than contract and salary comparisons. The timing was set when Major League Baseball and the players' association agreed to the deal that ended the lockout.

Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley ($3.95 million) and injured Braves reliever Luke Jackson ($3.6 million) lost their cases, and pitcher Max Fried remains scheduled for a hearing.

Teams hold a 5-2 lead in decisions: Seattle second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier ($8 million) and Kansas City outfielder Andrew Benintendi ($8.5 million) won, and St. Louis outfielder Tyler O'Neill ($3.4 million), Miami right-hander Pablo López ($2.45 million) and Milwaukee right-hander Adrian Houser ($2.425 million) lost.

Arbitration hearings usually are held during the first three weeks of February but were delayed by the lockout.

Hearings are scheduled through June 24. Other players still scheduled for hearings include New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, Minnesota catcher Gary Sánchez, Miami catcher Jacob Stallings, Seattle outfielder Jesse Winker, Kansas City second baseman Nicky Lopez and Cincinnati pitcher Lucas Sims.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks
Reality stars Todd, Julie Chrisley guilty on all counts in federal tax evasion trial20m ago
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens tapped to lead new national task force
4h ago
Fugitive Georgia investment adviser ordered to pay $12 million
9h ago
DA seeking death penalty in Cobb country club slayings
18m ago
DA seeking death penalty in Cobb country club slayings
18m ago
Man suspected of killing Atlanta rapper Trouble surrenders in Clayton County
2h ago
The Latest
2 more shootings put Macon on pace to top homicide record
52m ago
Reliever Jacob Webb returns to Braves in deal with Arizona
2h ago
7 fired Starbucks workers celebrate union vote in Memphis
2h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top