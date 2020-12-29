SW Georgia police chief faces aggravated assault charges

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Arlington Police Chief Cora Baker, 39, was charged in a Dec. 3 indictment out of Baker County. She was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, the GBI said in its news release.

Investigators said the incident leading to Baker's arrest occurred March 5, 2019, and involved Baker and Timothy Hatten. At the time of the incident, Baker was a deputy with the Terrell County Sheriff's Office.