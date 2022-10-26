Suspended Georgia sheriff convicted of civil rights abuses

Hill attorney Drew Findling did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment from The Associated Press. He told WSB-TV he was disappointed by the verdict.

“You can rest assured that this case will be appealed, and I can imagine, and we collectively can imagine, that like in other cases, the case will be reversed,” he said.

Prosecutors said the chair is meant to be used to keep a violent or uncontrollable person from hurting himself or others. Instead, they said, Hill used it as punishment, keeping some of the men strapped in so long that they urinated on themselves.

Hill has attracted both vocal critics and fierce supporters since he first became sheriff in 2005, adopting a tough-on-crime attitude and favoring Batman imagery on social media and in campaign ads. He fired 27 deputies his first day on the job, though a judge later ordered them reinstated, and used a tank owned by the sheriff's office during drug raids.

He lost a bid for reelection in 2008 after his first term. But the voters of Clayton County, just south of Atlanta, returned him to office in 2012 even though he was under indictment at the time, accused of using his office for personal gain. A jury ultimately acquitted him on all 27 charges in that case.

In 2016, he pleaded no contest to a reckless conduct charge after he shot and injured a woman in a model home in Gwinnett County, north of Atlanta. He and the woman both said the 2015 shooting was accidental and happened while they were practicing police tactics.