Suspects charged in string of burglaries over 2 years

Since at least 2019 people targeting victims of Asian descent have forced their way into homes and then stolen money, jewelry and identification documents, Gwinnett police said in a news release Tuesday. Property with a total value of more than $2.1 million was stolen during about 200 burglaries.

When the Gwinnett County Police Department's burglary unit executed two search warrants on Aug. 9, they found about 200 high-end handbags, money and jewelry, in addition to counterfeit social security cards and passports.