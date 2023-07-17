Suspected of kidnapping her twice, Georgia man now faces murder charge in ex-girlfriend's death

Georgia News
25 minutes ago
X
A 20-year-old Georgia man has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and killing of his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and killing of his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend, a woman he also is accused of having kidnapped a year earlier.

Police identified the suspect in the Sunday night abduction and shooting as Cameron Ja’Michael Hopkins, 20, of Albany.

News outlets report that the victim was working at a Fayetteville restaurant when she was kidnapped at gunpoint and driven away. She was shot in a school parking lot where police had stopped the car. WAGA-TV reports that Hopkins had been arrested a year earlier and accused of kidnapping the same victim, identified as Khaliyah Jones.

Fayetteville police said Monday that Hopkins faces kidnapping and assault charges there. Online Clayton County booking records show Hopkins faces charges there of murder with malice and aggravated assault.

Police said that once the car driven by the suspect was stopped in the parking lot of a Clayton County school, gunshots were fired at police and inside the car. Hopkins was arrested after police used an irritant chemical to flush him out of the car. The victim was found dead in the car, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DOWNEY: New DeKalb school chief just made his life a lot harder6h ago

UPDATE: Man kidnapped ex-girlfriend in Fayetteville, then killed her, cops say
1h ago

Credit: Saul Martinez/The New York Time

The Jolt: Georgia GOP official rips Marjorie Taylor Greene, says ‘I’m through’
4h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

TORPY: Hartsfield-Jackson, proud home of the Glock-filled duffel bag
6h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

TORPY: Hartsfield-Jackson, proud home of the Glock-filled duffel bag
6h ago

Credit: Colliers

Work begins to convert 125-year-old Atlanta building into apartments
6h ago
The Latest
Minnesota puts road win streak on the line against Atlanta
9h ago
Braves lefty Kolby Allard exits game with shoulder tightness, leaving possible void in...
18h ago
Cease wins for 1st time in almost 2 months as White Sox cool off Braves 8-1
19h ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Celebration of life fit for a King: Homegoing service for Christine King Farris (Photos)
20h ago
7-time lottery winner shares tips for winning Powerball
Why allowing Ukraine to ship grain during Russia's war matters to the world
2h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top