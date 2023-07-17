Suspected of kidnapping her twice, Georgia man now faces murder charge in ex-girlfriend's death

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and killing of his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend, a woman he also is accused of having kidnapped a year earlier.

Police identified the suspect in the Sunday night abduction and shooting as Cameron Ja’Michael Hopkins, 20, of Albany.

News outlets report that the victim was working at a Fayetteville restaurant when she was kidnapped at gunpoint and driven away. She was shot in a school parking lot where police had stopped the car. WAGA-TV reports that Hopkins had been arrested a year earlier and accused of kidnapping the same victim, identified as Khaliyah Jones.

Fayetteville police said Monday that Hopkins faces kidnapping and assault charges there. Online Clayton County booking records show Hopkins faces charges there of murder with malice and aggravated assault.

Police said that once the car driven by the suspect was stopped in the parking lot of a Clayton County school, gunshots were fired at police and inside the car. Hopkins was arrested after police used an irritant chemical to flush him out of the car. The victim was found dead in the car, with multiple gunshot wounds.