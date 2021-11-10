Suspect wanted in Georgia officer’s killing found dead

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said the situation should serve as a warning to anyone contemplating such crimes.

“It doesn’t matter how many days it takes, how much sleep we lose, we will hunt you down and find you,” Scandrett said. "To the family of Officer Desai, this will not take away the pain but, hopefully they can get some rest and start the healing process.”

During the news conference Tuesday, Amerman remembered Desai as the type of officer any chief could ask for.

“He loved his job. He loved coming to work every day. He loves serving his community. He was a beacon of light,” Amerman said.

Desai joined the department in 2020 and had also worked for the Georgia Department of Corrections and DeKalb County Police. He is survived by his wife and two young children.

As of Tuesday, a $70,000 reward had been offered to find Desai’s killer. There is no word if someone will be getting that reward.

The Henry County Police Department said they have set up a fund for donations to Desai’s family through the “Ralph Easterwood Angel Wings for Warriors Benevolence Fund" and will be accepted at the Henry County Police Department in McDonough.

A GoFundMe account has also been set up to help out Desai’s family.