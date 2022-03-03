Suspect surrenders after shooting of Georgia police officer

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — An extensive search for a man accused of shooting a police officer south of Atlanta ended late Wednesday night when the suspect turned himself in, authorities said.
The search by ground and air had been ongoing since the Wednesday afternoon shooting at a shopping center along Riverdale Road, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Arterio Crumbley, 25, surrendered at the Clayton County Jail just before midnight, police said. He’s accused of shooting Clayton County police Officer Ryan Richey and another man during a robbery at the shopping center.
Richey was released from an Atlanta hospital Wednesday night after successfully undergoing surgery, police said. The other injured man, described by police as the robbery victim, was shot in the hand and is expected to survive.
It wasn’t known early Thursday whether Crumbley has an attorney who speak on his behalf.