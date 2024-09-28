Georgia News

Suspect killed and 2 Georgia officers wounded in shooting during suspected gun store burglary

Two Georgia police officers were wounded and a man was killed during a shooting inside a suburban Atlanta retailer that calls itself the world’s largest gun store
Updated 3 minutes ago

SMYRNA, Ga. (AP) — Two Georgia police officers were wounded and a man was killed during a shooting inside a suburban Atlanta retailer that calls itself the world's largest gun store.

Smyrna Police Chief Keith Zgonc said the officers were investigating reports of gunfire and a burglary in progress around midnight when they found the suspect inside Adventure Outdoors, which has more than 18,000 guns in stock.

“When officers arrived they encountered an armed gunman that was inside the store ... gunfire erupted between the gunman and officers on the scene,” wounding the two officers and killing the suspect, Zgonc said.

Police have not released the names of the deceased suspect or the officers, who Zgonc said were hospitalized and expected to survive.

“We’re not sure what his reasoning was for breaking into the store,” said Zgonc, noting that police believe he acted alone.

Cobb County police officers also were on the scene and fired at the suspect, but Zgonc did not say which of the officers shot the man or how many shots were fired.

Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer said a large number of his officers arrived to support Smyrna police because of the uncertainty of the situation.

“There are going to be a lot of police officers come when one of their comrades is hurt,” VanHoozer said. “We don't know what we have, we don't know how many suspects we have ... we do know that they're in a gun store with lots of weapons."

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

1 dead, 1 injured in shootout inside SW Atlanta grocery store
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man dead after shooting in downtown Atlanta
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Mom, 1-month-old twins among at least 15 Georgia deaths blamed on Helene
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Man kills himself after shooting woman at DeKalb apartments, police say
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Robyn Hutson

What’s it like to be 100 years old? Four Georgians share their stories23m ago
One of the fastest-growing groups in the U.S.? People 100 and older23m ago
Braves face the Royals leading series 1-0
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

LIVE UPDATES
Helene in Georgia: 11 dead, flooding widespread, over 1 million without power
Children’s Healthcare to move all Egleston patients to new hospital Sunday
Judge halts Sapelo Island zoning referendum in blow to Gullah Geechee residents