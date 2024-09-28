Suspect killed and 2 Georgia officers wounded in shooting during suspected gun store burglary

Police have not released the names of the deceased suspect or the officers, who Zgonc said were hospitalized and expected to survive.

“We’re not sure what his reasoning was for breaking into the store,” said Zgonc, noting that police believe he acted alone.

Cobb County police officers also were on the scene and fired at the suspect, but Zgonc did not say which of the officers shot the man or how many shots were fired.

Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer said a large number of his officers arrived to support Smyrna police because of the uncertainty of the situation.

“There are going to be a lot of police officers come when one of their comrades is hurt,” VanHoozer said. “We don't know what we have, we don't know how many suspects we have ... we do know that they're in a gun store with lots of weapons."