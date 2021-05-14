Suspect in killing of Yale grad student arrested in Alabama

Pan is accused of shooting Jiang, 26, multiple times in New Haven, home to Yale. Jiang was found wounded and lying outside his car at about 8:30 a.m. that day.

Police have not disclosed a motive in the shooting. An arrest warrant obtained by Connecticut officials for Pan is sealed from public view until next month.

Jiang, who grew up in Chicago, was a graduate student at Yale’s School of the Environment who had recently become engaged to be married. He was an Army veteran who graduated from the University of Washington in Seattle in 2016 with a bachelor's degree in environmental studies, according to an obituary prepared by his family.

Pan is a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and was working as a researcher in MIT's computer science and artificial intelligence laboratory, according to his Facebook page. He is a U.S. citizen who was born in Shanghai, China. His last known address was in Malden, Massachusetts.

Jiang's fiancee, Zion Perry, graduated from MIT last year. Law enforcement officials have not disclosed any connections between Pan, Perry and the killing of Jiang.

U.S. marshals allege Pan stole an SUV from a dealership in Mansfield, Massachusetts, the day of the killing before driving to Connecticut.

In the days after the killing, authorities said Pan was seen in the Atlanta suburbs driving with relatives and acting strange.

Interpol last month issued a “red notice” about Pan asking member countries to arrest him on murder and larceny charges.

“The successful apprehension of Qinxuan Pan this morning in Montgomery, Alabama, marks the culmination of countless hours of investigation and is a testament to the dedication of all the investigators involved,” Lawrence Bobnick, acting U.S. marshal for Connecticut, said in a statement.

This story has been corrected to show Jiang grew up in Chicago, not Washington state. He attended college in Seattle.