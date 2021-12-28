Hamburger icon
Suspect in Georgia slaying captured in East Tennessee

29 minutes ago
A sheriff says a man wanted on a murder charge in northwest Georgia has been arrested in East Tennessee

ENGLEWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — A man wanted on a murder charge in northwest Georgia has been arrested in East Tennessee, a sheriff said.

Brandon Wiseman, 35, was taken into custody Monday night after being found in an abandoned home in Helenwood, Scott County Sheriff Ronnie Phillips told news outlets. His office, U.S. Marshals, agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and several local officers were involved in capturing Wiseman, Phillips said.

Wiseman is wanted on a murder charge in a fatal shooting that took place near Chatsworth, Georgia, on Sunday, according to authorities there.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Wiseman has an attorney.

