Suspect in Georgia slaying captured in East Tennessee

Brandon Wiseman, 35, was taken into custody Monday night after being found in an abandoned home in Helenwood, Scott County Sheriff Ronnie Phillips told news outlets. His office, U.S. Marshals, agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and several local officers were involved in capturing Wiseman, Phillips said.

Wiseman is wanted on a murder charge in a fatal shooting that took place near Chatsworth, Georgia, on Sunday, according to authorities there.