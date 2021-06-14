Suspect in Georgia officer shooting killed by police

A Cobb County officer responded to a domestic dispute in Acworth during the afternoon, news outlets reported. The man, who wasn’t immediately identified, pulled out a gun and started shooting, according to police.

Sgt. Wayne Delk told reporters at the scene that the officer was shot point blank in the chest but was wearing a bullet-proof vest. The officer fired back at the man and may have wounded him, Delk said. Police weren’t able to confirm if the suspect was injured because he fled.