Suspect in Georgia hostage standoff killed by gunfire

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working to determine whether the man shot himself or was killed by gunfire from law enforcement officers trying to enter the home in Liberty County southwest of Savannah.

Liberty County Sheriff William Bowman said deputies were called to a home in Allenhurst on a report of a domestic dispute Saturday morning. It turned into a hostage situation, with the man holding his wife and three children — one of them a visitor — inside the home and threatening to shoot police.