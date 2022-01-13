Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Suspect in Georgia double homicide is arrested in Arizona

Georgia News
40 minutes ago
Federal authorities say a suspect in a double homicide last week in Georgia has been arrested in northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A fugitive wanted in connection with a double homicide last week in Georgia has been arrested in northern Arizona, federal authorities said Wednesday.

Officials with the U.S. Marshal Service said Joshua Sanders was arrested Wednesday afternoon at a bus station in Flagstaff and is awaiting extradition to Georgia.

They said Sanders was recently released from prison and was wanted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations for his alleged involvement in the deaths of a female acquaintance and her mother in Vidalia last Thursday during a domestic dispute.

After the shooting, authorities said Sanders allegedly stole the victims’ vehicle and fled to Birmingham, Alabama where the vehicle was later discovered abandoned.

They said Sanders boarded a bus in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Tuesday evening and was headed to Los Angeles.

When arrested in Flagstaff, authorities said Sanders had three handguns in his possession and they were seized as evidence.

It was unclear Wednesday night if Sanders has a lawyer yet who could speak on his behalf.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
GA Lottery
1h ago
Search on for suspect accused of shooting 2 Georgia deputies
1h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Evening' game
1h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top