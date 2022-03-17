Hamburger icon
Suspect arrested in killing of teen at Atlanta swimming pool

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Police say they've arrested a suspect nearly eight months after a 17-year-old boy was gunned down at an Atlanta swimming pool

ATLANTA (AP) — A suspect has been arrested nearly eight months after a 17-year-old boy was gunned down at an Atlanta swimming pool, police said late Wednesday. Fernando Leanthony Felton, 19, has been charged with murder.

The July 24 shooting that killed Jakari Dillard led to the temporary closure and then the addition of metal detectors at some of Atlanta’s public swimming pools.

A police fugitive unit and federal officers found and apprehended Felton in East Point, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Felton was being held at the Fulton County Jail. It wasn’t known early Thursday whether he has an attorney who could be reached for comment.

