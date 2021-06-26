Suspect accused of shooting Florida officer arrested

Wallace was arrested and placed in Raynor's handcuffs, the chief said.

Wallace was in custody in DeKalb County, Georgia, and was expected to be returned to Daytona Beach.

Raynor remained hospitalized and was showing “positive signs of improvement,” Young said.

“He still has a ways to go,” Young said of the officer.

The execution of the search warrant involved U.S. Marshals, the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, Georgia State Patrol and DeKalb County police, Young said.

Four other people were located on the property, Young said. He did not have information on what charges they might face.