Survey confirms southwest Georgia tornado with 100 mph winds

Georgia News | 15 minutes ago
The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado hit southwest Georgia on Thursday

LEESBURG, Ga. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado hit southwest Georgia on Thursday.

A preliminary survey shows a twister with top winds of 100 mph (160 kph) struck in Lee County. The tornado, rated EF-1 on the enhanced Fujita scale, traveled more than 10 miles (16 kilometers) from a spot on U.S. 19 south of Leesburg. The twister traveled northeast with a maximum width of 50 yards (50 meters), dissipating northeast of Leesburg.

The tornado ripped a carport of a home and damaged a garage on one residence. The tornado also snapped and uprooted trees and destroyed a shed. No one was injured.

