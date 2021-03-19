Survey confirms southwest Georgia tornado with 100 mph winds

A preliminary survey shows a twister with top winds of 100 mph (160 kph) struck in Lee County. The tornado, rated EF-1 on the enhanced Fujita scale, traveled more than 10 miles (16 kilometers) from a spot on U.S. 19 south of Leesburg. The twister traveled northeast with a maximum width of 50 yards (50 meters), dissipating northeast of Leesburg.

The tornado ripped a carport of a home and damaged a garage on one residence. The tornado also snapped and uprooted trees and destroyed a shed. No one was injured.