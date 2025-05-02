Surridge leads Nashville against Atlanta United

Nashville SC (5-4-1, third in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (2-5-3, 11th in the Eastern Conference)
Atlanta; Saturday, 2:45 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC +109, Nashville SC +227, Draw +250; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Sam Surridge leads Nashville into a matchup with Atlanta United after scoring four goals against the Chicago Fire.
United is 2-2-2 at home. United ranks fifth in the league drawing 54 corner kicks, averaging 5.4 per game.
Nashville is 1-3-0 on the road. Surridge paces the fourth-ranked scoring team in the MLS with six goals. Nashville has scored 19.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Emmanuel Latte Lath has five goals and one assist for United. Miguel Angel Almiron Rejala has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games.
Surridge has scored six goals with one assist for Nashville. Hany Mukhtar has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: United: 2-5-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.
Nashville: 5-4-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 6.0 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Emmanuel Latte Lath (injured), Derrick Williams (injured).
Nashville: Maximus Ekk (injured), Julian Gaines (injured), Walker Zimmerman (injured), Tyler Boyd (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
