Surgical robot firm to invest $500M in Georgia, hiring 1,200

Intuitive could claim various tax breaks, including an income tax credit allowing it to annually deduct $1,250 per job from state income taxes, up to $7.5 million over five years, as long as workers make at least $28,000 per year.

Intuitive faces rising competition but told investors last month that it wants to continue to build out its offerings as a way of fighting new entrants to the market.

“We still think this is a great opportunity to continue to invest in ecosystem of products and capabilities at this point in time before a competition really gets any kind of toehold,” Chief Financial Officer Marshall Mohr said on a conference call. “And so we’re going to continue to invest.”

“Intuitive needs a highly educated, committed, and diverse workforce; quality infrastructure; and the right geography to meet the rising demand for minimally invasive surgical technologies,” Intuitive CEO Gary Guthart said in a statement Wednesday.