Suns face the Hawks, look for 4th straight victory

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Phoenix heads into a matchup with Atlanta as winners of three consecutive games

Phoenix Suns (30-26, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (27-28, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Suns take on Atlanta.

The Hawks are 13-11 in home games. Atlanta is 6-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Suns have gone 11-17 away from home. Phoenix has a 3-8 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Hawks defeated the Suns 132-100 in their last meeting on Feb. 2. Dejounte Murray led the Hawks with 21 points, and Mikal Bridges led the Suns with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 26.8 points and 10 assists. Murray is shooting 48.6% and averaging 22.1 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Deandre Ayton is shooting 58.6% and averaging 18.4 points for the Suns. Bridges is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 119.4 points, 44.1 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.0 points per game.

Suns: 8-2, averaging 112.7 points, 48.6 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: None listed.

Suns: Cameron Payne: out (foot), Landry Shamet: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

