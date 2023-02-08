Suns face the Hawks, look for 4th straight victory

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Hawks defeated the Suns 132-100 in their last meeting on Feb. 2. Dejounte Murray led the Hawks with 21 points, and Mikal Bridges led the Suns with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 26.8 points and 10 assists. Murray is shooting 48.6% and averaging 22.1 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Deandre Ayton is shooting 58.6% and averaging 18.4 points for the Suns. Bridges is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 119.4 points, 44.1 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.0 points per game.

Suns: 8-2, averaging 112.7 points, 48.6 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: None listed.

Suns: Cameron Payne: out (foot), Landry Shamet: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.