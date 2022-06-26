Sun shut down Dream in fourth quarter, win 72-61

BreakingNews
Abortion ruling reaction divided in metro Atlanta religious services
ATLANTA (AP) — Courtney Williams scored 17 points, Alyssa Thomas added 15 and Connecticut held Atlanta to one field goal in the final seven minutes, defeating the Dream 72-61 on Sunday.

Thomas also had 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Sun (13-6). Williams grabbed 10 rebounds and DeWanna Bonner added 12 points.

Aari McDonald had 17 points and Rhyne Howard scored 12 for Atlanta (8-10).

Connecticut led by 11 points heading to the fourth quarter before a 3-pointer from McDonald and a pull-up 20-footer by Howard drew the Dream within seven with 7:04 remaining. However, the Dream went the next four minutes without a point and would make one more field goal the rest of the game — a 20-footer by Cheyenne Parker with 1:47 remaining.

Atlanta finished the game at 33% from the field and made just 5 of 19 3-pointers.

With Connecticut leading 58-51, Natisha Hiedeman hit a 3-pointer to put the Sun back up by 10 with 6:34 remaining. Courtney Williams added a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 64-51. Those were Connecticut's only two made 3-pointers in 20 attempts. The Sun shot 42% overall.

The Sun outscored the Dream 20-5 in the second quarter to build a 39-22 halftime lead.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

