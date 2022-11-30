ajc logo
Sun hire Darius Taylor as GM, promote Tuck to assistant GM

Georgia News
4 hours ago
The Connecticut Sun have hired Darius Taylor as the team’s general manager and added assistant GM to Morgan Tuck’s title

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Sun hired Darius Taylor as the team's general manager Tuesday and added assistant GM to Morgan Tuck's title.

Taylor takes over for Curt Miller, who served as Connecticut's coach and general manager before he left to take the coaching job with Los Angeles last month.

Taylor had been with Atlanta since 2017, rising from assistant coach to interim head coach and assistant GM in 2021.

“I am very proud to be a part of the Connecticut Sun, which for years has been one of the model organizations on and off the court in the WNBA,” Taylor said in a news release. “I’m also extremely excited about helping to empower such a talented group of women and people. ... I look forward to collaborating with our players and staff to continue and build on the winning tradition of this great organization.”

The 28-year-old Tuck has been working in the Sun's front office since retiring in 2021 because of injuries.

“Having the opportunity to make my mark on the basketball side of the Sun is an awesome opportunity that I’m grateful for,” Tuck said. “There’s a lot to learn, but I’m excited for this next step of my career.”

The pair will work with new head coach Stephanie White, who was hired last week.

