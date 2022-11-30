Sun hire Darius Taylor as GM, promote Tuck to assistant GM

“I am very proud to be a part of the Connecticut Sun, which for years has been one of the model organizations on and off the court in the WNBA,” Taylor said in a news release. “I’m also extremely excited about helping to empower such a talented group of women and people. ... I look forward to collaborating with our players and staff to continue and build on the winning tradition of this great organization.”

The 28-year-old Tuck has been working in the Sun's front office since retiring in 2021 because of injuries.