Sun Belt fast tracks JMU, including football, for next fall

James Madison played football last season at the FCS level, going 12-2 and reaching the national semifinals for the fifth time in the last six years. The Dukes have gone 33-5 in the past three seasons under coach Curt Cignetti.

“We believe that JMU is uniquely situated for a successful transition to playing FBS football,” Bourne said. “Given the overall strength of our program and the attractiveness of the move to the Sun Belt, we did not feel it was in our best interest to construct a gradual transition. The opportunity to play a full FBS schedule as a member of the Sun Belt, including five FBS programs visiting Bridgeforth Stadium, is a significant step forward.”

JMU also will compete in volleyball, cross country, women’s soccer, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, men’s golf, women’s golf, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, track & field, softball and baseball.

“It’s a win-win for everyone involved that this transition will take place this July,” Bourne said. “Each of our sports will be a great fit for the Sun Belt.”

James Madison is in Harrisonburg, Virginia, about 60 miles northwest of Charlottesville and a little more than 100 miles west of Washington, D.C. JMU will become the Sun Belt's lone member in Virginia.

The Sun Belt's other members in the upcoming academic year will be Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisiana-Monroe, South Alabama, Texas State and Troy.

Southern Mississippi also is slated to join the league no later than July 2023.

Two current non-football members, Texas-Arlington and Arkansas-Little Rock, plan the leave the league at the end of June.