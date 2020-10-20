Suits challenge emissions by Georgia sterilizing company

ATLANTA (AP) — Homeowners in Georgia have filed a lawsuit over emissions of a chemical used by a company that sterilizes medical equipment.
The Journal-Constitution reports that the attorney for the couple who filed the suit says it's the first of many such cases.
The lawsuit was filed by Bridget and Andrew Kurt of Cobb County against Sterigenics. It seeks damages for lost property value due to emissions of ethylene oxide, a toxic gas the company is legally authorized to use.
A federal report last year flagged the area for an increased cancer risk.
Since then there has been public criticism of the company, and the company has filed two lawsuits against Cobb County officials and tax assessors.
Assessors recently devalued over 5,000 residential properties in the area.
Eric Hertz, an attorney for the Kurts, said their claim is based on market value, not lowered tax assessments.
A spokesman for Sterigenics declined comment on the Kurts’ lawsuit. He noted a statement provided to the Journal-Constitution earlier this year saying the company was in full compliance with state and federal air regulations.
Hertz said his law firm has many more potential plaintiffs and is prepared to file up to a thousand similar suits on behalf of property owners.