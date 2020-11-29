Suit to keep Confederate statues returns to Georgia court

The commission voted to move both statues to Whittle Park outside of Rose Hill Cemetery to make road improvements.

Bell won a temporary injunction from Superior Court Judge Rucker Smith, who was appointed after Bibb County judges recused themselves. The injunction prevented Bibb County from doing anything to “move, obscure, deface” or let “harm of any kind” come to the monuments.

Bell claims in the lawsuit that “the proposed moving of the Monuments is a racially-motivated action designed for political purposes to placate the mob mentalities current in American society.”

With the case back in Bibb County Superior Court, Floore said he didn’t know which judge would get the case or when the next hearing will be.

The city-county needs at least $500,000 to move the soldier statue, and another $1.5 million to move the Women of the South statue and begin constructing a roundabout where it now stands. Another $3 million has to be allocated to start Rosa Parks Square improvements.

Floore said the commission has already allocated $200,000 to the project from funds that were for storm water and sewage infrastructure.

The Community Foundation of Central Georgia has started a fund for private donors and has raised around $160,000, Floore said.

The commission rejected allocating another $300,000 to the project on Nov. 17.