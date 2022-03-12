Suit: Cannabis chemical delta-8 legal under Georgia law

The chemical, called delta-8 THC, is mostly synthesized from CBD, a non-intoxicating chemical that's prevalent in hemp. Delta-8 has become extremely popular across the country, and the cannabis industry and state governments have grappled with its rise.

An Atlanta law firm said it filed a lawsuit Thursday after the district attorney in Gwinnett County threatened to prosecute businesses selling products with delta-8 and a related chemical, delta-10.