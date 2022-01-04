Suburb's mayor moves to condo before deciding on demolition

"I decided to move in before I make a final decision,” Kamau said.

Kamau is paying $800 per month for a one-bedroom unit, saying he will live there for up to a year.

Resident Condia Perry applauds the move.

“Now we have a mayor who says, ‘I am with you, I support you. I want to see first hand, I am willing to live here,’” Perry said.

Kamau has won attention because of his identification as a democratic socialist and his involvement in the Black Lives Matter movement. He promises to make the 108,000-resident city a laboratory for economic, housing and justice policies that improve the lives of African Americans.