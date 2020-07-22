Suburban Gwinnett County to vote again on transit expansion

Gwinnett County commissioners voted 4-1 Tuesday to put the initiative on the ballot, after an earlier vote was rejected in March 2019 by a 54% to 46% margin.

The plan would put a 1-cent tax in place for 30 years, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports, raising $12.2 billion. It would expand the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority's heavy rail system into Gwinnett County. The plan also calls for the county to build and operate an expanded bus system including four bus rapid transit lines, seven arterial rapid transit lines and nearly two dozen local bus lines.