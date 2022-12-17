ajc logo
X

Suburban Atlanta wreck kills 1, injures 10 others

Georgia News
1 hour ago
A suburban Atlanta wreck has killed one person and seriously injured 10 others

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A suburban Atlanta wreck Saturday killed one person and seriously injured 10 others.

The Clayton County Police Department says at least one vehicle caught fire in the four-vehicle wreck. It took place at a busy and complex intersection on Tara Boulevard, a thoroughfare that serves as the spine of the county south of Atlanta.

The police department told local news outlets that a vehicle ran a red traffic signal. Pictures and video showed mangled vehicles and debris littering the intersection.

Editors' Picks

Credit: GDOT

1 dead, 10 seriously injured in fiery Clayton County crash, cops say2h ago

Credit: TNS

Pulte Group exec fired after founder’s grandson alleges online attacks
15h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Cops: Man shot while sleeping in his car outside Buckhead hotel

Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services

Accidental electrical fire engulfs Gwinnett County home, officials say
3h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services

Accidental electrical fire engulfs Gwinnett County home, officials say
3h ago

Credit: Coweta County

Coweta fire department dogged by race issues
20h ago
The Latest
Atlanta to resume water shutoffs for overdue bills in 2023
39m ago
Man jailed on charges that he held woman captive for months
59m ago
5 sentenced to prison in $12M Georgia theology school fraud
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
How to watch the World Cup finals in Atlanta - watch parties, TV channel and time.
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top