ajc logo
X

Subtropical Storm Nicole forms, threatens Bahamas, US coast

Georgia News
Updated 6 minutes ago
Subtropical Storm Nicole has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, bringing threats of a “prolonged period of hazardous weather” to parts of the Bahamas and the southeastern coast of the United States

MIAMI (AP) — Subtropical Storm Nicole has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, bringing threats of a “prolonged period of hazardous weather" to parts of the Bahamas and the southeastern coast of the United States, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Monday.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for the northwestern Bahamas, including Andros Island, New Providence, Eleuthera, Abacos Islands, Berry Islands, Grand Bahama Island, and Bimini, forecasters said.

At 5 a.m. Monday, the “sprawling” storm was located about 555 miles (895 kilometers) east of the northwestern Bahamas, with maximum sustained winds at 45 mph (75 kmh), the hurricane center said in an advisory.

“It’s not out of the question for Nicole to reach hurricane strength, especially given how warm the waters are in the vicinity of the Bahamas," the advisory said. “It should be stressed, however, that no matter Nicole’s ultimate intensity, the storm’s large size will likely cause significant wind, storm surge, and rainfall impacts over a large portion of the northwestern Bahamas, Florida, and the southeastern coast of the United States during much of the upcoming week."

Forecasters advised those living in the central Bahamas, Florida, and along the southeastern coast of the United States to monitor progress of the storm. Additional watches will likely be required by later Monday, the advisory said.

The storm was expected to produce heavy rainfall across the northwestern Bahamas Tuesday through Thursday, impacting portions of Florida and other areas of the U.S. coastline mid-to-late week.

Large parts of Florida are still reeling from destructive Hurricane Ian, which slammed into the southwestern portion of the state in Sept. 28 as a strong Category 4 hurricane and dumped massive amounts of rain, causing flooding across central Florida.

A subtropical storm is a non-frontal low-pressure system that has characteristics of both tropical and extratropical cyclones. They tend to be large and have a larger wind field, extendung much further from their centers. Forecasters said in the advisory that the storm could possibly transition into a tropical system as it continues to develop.

The Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Cobb County sued over failure to mail ballots to over 1,000 voters11h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Reality check: The Falcons aren’t good enough to mess up and win
13h ago

Credit: TNS

Braves acquire outfielder Sam Hilliard for their first trade of the offseason
15h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘We expect to win’: As Braves enter offseason, expectations have risen
18h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘We expect to win’: As Braves enter offseason, expectations have risen
18h ago

Credit: Mike McCarn

JGR co-owner Coy Gibbs, 49, dies hours after son wins title
5h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
7h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
7h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Night' game
8h ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

Wild Georgia: Expect a ‘blood moon’ eclipse on Election Day
Election 2022: Get Out The Vote, an exclusive AJC series
Post-season is set: See the Georgia high school football state playoff brackets
21h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top