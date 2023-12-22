Sturdivant scores 21, leads big finish for Georgia Tech against UMass

Ngondo and Deebo Coleman scored 12 points each for Georgia Tech (7-3).

Matt Cross had 17 points and nine rebounds for UMass (6-3). Diggins scored 15, Jayden Ndjigue 11 and Josh Cohen 10.

Much like the first half when UMass took an early 15-6 lead, the Minutemen opened the second half on a 12-2 run to take a 43-39 lead. Soon thereafter, an 8-0 run in which Cross scored six points had UMass up 51-41 with about 14 1/2 minutes left.

The Minutemen forced seven turnovers that led to 10 points and outscored the Yellow Jackets by 16 second-half points on the way to a 63-53 lead with seven minutes left. Still trailing by double-digits a couple of minutes later, a three-point play Miles Kelley got the Yellow Jackets started on their winning run in which they held UMass to two 3-pointers over the final 4 1/2 minutes.

UMass hit four 3-pointers in the early going and led 15-6 within the first 4 1/2 minutes. Georgia Tech trailed 22-13 before 3-pointers by Deebo Coleman and Ibrahima Sacko jump-started a 10-2 run that got the Yellow Jackets within 24-23.

Georgia Tech finally tied it and went ahead by one on a pair of free throws by Sturdivant with 4 minutes left in the half. Later Sturdivant's short jumper at the buzzer gave the Yellow Jackets a 37-31 halftime lead.

Georgia Tech plays on Friday against the winner between Portland and Hawaii. UMass will play the Portland-Hawaii loser, also on Friday.

