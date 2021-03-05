Study: No partisan benefit from mail voting in 2020 election

The researchers found there was a modestly higher turnout rate among 65-year-olds compared to those a year younger in 2014 and 2018, implying that mail voting does increase turnout in off-year elections when interest in the contest is typically lower.

Democrats were more likely to vote by mail than Republicans in 2020 — largely due to Trump polarizing the issue. But that didn't help them win the election, the Stanford study found, because they were equally less likely to vote early in-person or on Election Day. The 65-year-olds, for example, were 9.5% more likely to vote by mail but 9.5% less likely to vote in person.

Another recent study from Emory University's Alan Abramowitz found that states that encouraged mail voting in 2020 saw a sharper increase in turnout than those that did not. But, notably, Democrats did not do any better in those higher turnout states.

“Eased absentee voting rules were not the only reason for increased turnout in 2020, but they did make a difference,” Abramowitz wrote in his study, released late last month. However, he added, it did not help President Joe Biden increase his share in any of the states.

Abramowitz noted that Republican-controlled state legislatures are now rushing to curtail mail voting, convinced it cost them the White House.

“These findings suggest that efforts by Republican legislators in a number of states to roll back eased absentee voting rules and make it more difficult for voters to take advantage of absentee voting in the future are unlikely to benefit GOP candidates,” he wrote.

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo mail-in ballots for the 2020 General Election in the United States are seen before being sorted at the Chester County Voter Services office in West Chester, Pa. A new study finds the expansion of mail voting did not benefit Democrats or increase turnout. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum