Study looks at Black participation in clinical trials

The O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, working with Augusta University in Georgia and Vanderbilt University's medical center in Tennessee, will be part of a study to examine factors that prevent more Black people from participating in such programs.

Participation by U.S. cancer patients in clinical trials is low at around 8% in all, and the rate is still lower among racial and ethnic minority groups, a news release said. Yet the rate of lung cancer in Black men is about 30% higher than in white men, and African Americans are more likely to die from lung cancer than any other racial group.