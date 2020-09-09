Study: 82% of Georgia farmers have seen decline in revenue

Poultry has also seen a decline in demand due to restaurant and hotel closures, and some dairy farmers had to dump their milk for similar reasons.

About 70% of the respondents were not participating in any coronavirus relief programs. More than three-quarters of the farmers also added they didn't believe these programs will provide necessary relief for their businesses.

“I think there’s more emotional stress than they attribute,” said McCann. “Any kind of stress that they feel about the finances is going to bleed over into the personal side.”