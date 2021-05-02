Struggling Braves look to end 3-game skid against Blue Jays

The Braves are 5-8 on the road. Atlanta has hit 40 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with nine, averaging one every 10.2 at-bats.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 6-5. Jordan Romano earned his second victory and George Springer went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs for Toronto. Nate Jones registered his second loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette leads the Blue Jays with 12 extra base hits and is batting .260.

Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 19 RBIs and is batting .348.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .225 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Braves: 5-5, .241 batting average, 5.15 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), Ross Stripling: (forearm), Hyun Jin Ryu: (right glute), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Tom Hatch: (elbow).

Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (fingers), Max Fried: (hamstring), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Guillermo Heredia: (right hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.