Struggling Braves look to break 4-game slide

Georgia News | 47 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Atlanta is looking to break its four-game losing streak with a win over Miami The Braves will send Ian Anderson to the mound Thursday and the Marlins plan to give Trevor Rogers the start

Miami Marlins (5-6) vs. Atlanta Braves (4-8)

Atlanta; Thursday, 12:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: TBD Braves: Ian Anderson (0-0, 4.36 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -177, Marlins +153; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves enter the game as losers of their last four games.

The Braves went 24-16 in division play in 2020. Atlanta hit .268 as a team with 3.9 extra base hits per game and 130 total doubles last year.

The Marlins went 21-19 in division play in 2020. Miami hit .244 as a team and averaged 2.4 extra base hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the fourth time this year. Miami leads the season series 3-0.

INJURIES: Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (fingers), Max Fried: (hamstring), Cristian Pache: (groin).

Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

