Struggle over taxes yields more breaks, but not major review

But the House resisted such a move, arguing in part that Hufstetler was trying to usurp the House's constitutional role as the chamber in which taxing and spending legislation is supposed to originate. Instead, negotiators agreed only to a measure which lets the heads of the Senate Finance Committee and House Ways and Means Committee each request economic studies of up to five provisions of the state tax code each year. The studies are meant to evaluate the effectiveness of particular tax breaks.

The measure has some other notable omissions. One was a tax break for investment companies to invest in rural areas, fueled by money from insurers. Georgia had such a tax break, but it's expiring and Hufstetler ardently opposed its renewal, saying it was a “scam" that gave all the benefits to the investors and little to the state.

Some Republicans angry at Delta's criticism pushed an effort to eliminate an exemption of jet fuel from sales taxes beginning July 1, a move that could have cost the airline tens of millions of dollars.

House Speaker David Ralston made clear after lawmakers adjourned that he and others felt blindsided by the amped-up criticism after earlier, more muted statements.

“They like our public policy when we’re doing things that benefit them. And so, you know they reap the reward, that benefit, and then turn around and do this,” Ralston said early Thursday. “You don’t feed a dog that bites your hand.”

But it was hard to take the shot at Delta seriously, because House lawmakers included it with the rural investment tax break that senators were already resisting in House Bill 477. By the time House lawmakers voted, top senators had already told reporters that the Senate would not try to retaliate against Delta, making the vote more symbolic than anything. The measure was never called for a vote on the Senate floor, with senators adjourning.

