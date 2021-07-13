Struck by broken power pole, 4 first responders injured

The first responders were injured Monday as they dealt with a downed power line following the storm in Valdosta, near the Georgia-Florida state line. Police were directing traffic around wires sagging in the road when one of them caught on a passing semi truck, Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan told a news conference Tuesday.

"A semi picked up one of the wires and pulled it, and when they pulled it, the power pole broke, which caused the power pole to break in half and shoot across the road,” Manahan said.