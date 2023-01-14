Stroud scores 18 as Kennesaw State downs North Florida 86-72

Stroud had five rebounds for the Owls (13-6, 5-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Terrell Burden added 13 points while shooting 6 of 11 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line, and he also had eight assists. Demond Robinson recorded 12 points and finished 6 of 9 from the floor.

Carter Hendricksen finished with 20 points for the Ospreys (7-11, 2-4). Jose Placer added 13 points for North Florida. Dorian James also put up nine points.