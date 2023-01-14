ajc logo
Stroud scores 18 as Kennesaw State downs North Florida 86-72

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Led by Brandon Stroud's 18 points, the Kennesaw State Owls defeated the North Florida Ospreys 86-72

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Brandon Stroud's 18 points helped Kennesaw State defeat North Florida 86-72 on Saturday.

Stroud had five rebounds for the Owls (13-6, 5-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Terrell Burden added 13 points while shooting 6 of 11 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line, and he also had eight assists. Demond Robinson recorded 12 points and finished 6 of 9 from the floor.

Carter Hendricksen finished with 20 points for the Ospreys (7-11, 2-4). Jose Placer added 13 points for North Florida. Dorian James also put up nine points.

Both teams next play Thursday. Kennesaw State visits Stetson while North Florida hosts Queens.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

