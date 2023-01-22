ajc logo
X

Stroud scores 15 as Kennesaw State' edges FGCU 65-63

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
8 hours ago
Led by Brandon Stroud's 15 points, the Kennesaw State Owls defeated the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles 65-63

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Stroud scored 15 points and Terrell Burden hit a pair of free throws with 32 seconds left to lift Kennesaw State past FGCU 65-63 on Saturday night.

Stroud finished 7 of 10 from the field for the Owls (15-6, 7-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Terrell Burden scored 12 points, shooting 3 for 9 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line. Chris Youngblood shot 4 for 9, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Eagles (14-7, 4-4) were led by Isaiah Thompson, who recorded 16 points, four assists and two steals. Chase Johnston added 15 points for FGCU. In addition, Zach Anderson had 12 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Kennesaw State hosts Austin Peay while FGCU visits Queens.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Mayor, police chief: Atlanta ‘will not tolerate’ violent protests 7h ago

Credit: CHARLOTTE B. TEAGLE

Mohawk Industries warns of shortfall; net income down 83% from year before
15h ago

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

'I loved him to death': Savannah Police celebrates the life of famous horse, Sgt. Forrest
12h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

High school basketball scores from Saturday
7h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

High school basketball scores from Saturday
7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Why some DeKalb school improvements take so long
22h ago
The Latest
Atlanta faces Chicago, looks for 5th straight road win
4h ago
GA Lottery
6h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
6h ago
Featured

Credit: Jae C. Hong

9 killed in shooting near LA after Lunar New Year festival
36m ago
Atlanta police training site protest draws national attention
‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Trump grand jury's work Is done
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top