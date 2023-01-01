ajc logo
Stroud, Ohio State come up just short, lose Peach Bowl 42-41

By GEORGE HENRY, Associated Press
57 minutes ago
Quarterback C

ATLANTA (AP) — Quarterback C.J. Stroud and No. 4 Ohio State came up just short, and this one has to hurt.

After dominating No. 1 Georgia for most of the first three quarters, the Buckeyes ended their season early Sunday with a second straight loss. The first one, to archrival Michigan on Nov. 26, was bad enough, but the sting of dropping a national semifinal 42-41 in the Peach Bowl after leading the Bulldogs by 14 in the fourth quarter must feel worse.

The Buckeyes led 41-35 in the closing minute when Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett engineered a 76-yard, five-play drive that ended with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Adonai Mitchell, who beat Denzel Burke in the left corner of the end zone for a one-point lead.

But it wasn’t until Noah Ruggles’ 50-yard field-goal try, a career-long attempt for the fifth-year graduate student, sailed well left that Ohio State (11-2) had its fate sealed.

Stroud completed 23 of 34 passes for 348 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. He scrambled 27 yards to give Ohio State a first down at the Georgia 31 in the closing seconds, but the Buckeyes couldn’t get any closer as Ruggles came on to attempt the kick.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25

Credit: Danny Karnik

Credit: Danny Karnik

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Danny Karnik

Credit: Danny Karnik

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Credit: AJC

