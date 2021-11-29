Stroud leads Kennesaw St. over Charleston Southern 89-52

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Brandon Stroud had 15 points to lead five Kennesaw State players in double figures as the Owls rolled past Charleston Southern 89-52 on Sunday. Terrell Burden and Chris Youngblood added 12 points apiece for the Owls. Demond Robinson chipped in 11 points, and Spencer Rodgers had 10. Youngblood also had eight rebounds.