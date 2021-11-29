ajc logo
Stroud leads Kennesaw St. over Charleston Southern 89-52

Brandon Stroud had 15 points to lead five Kennesaw State players in double figures as the Owls romped past Charleston Southern 89-52

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Brandon Stroud had 15 points to lead five Kennesaw State players in double figures as the Owls rolled past Charleston Southern 89-52 on Sunday. Terrell Burden and Chris Youngblood added 12 points apiece for the Owls. Demond Robinson chipped in 11 points, and Spencer Rodgers had 10. Youngblood also had eight rebounds.

Claudell Harris Jr. had 12 points and six rebounds for the Buccaneers (2-5). Deontaye Buskey added eight rebounds.

