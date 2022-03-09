Strong storms splinter trees, cause damage in Alabama

"We got in the hallway and it was over. It lasted 10 seconds," Clarke told WKRG-TV. "You hear the rush, the wind, stuff hitting the windows. By the time we got into the living area, my wife was calling her mom. It was over."

The Storm Prediction Center said there also were reports of damage along the Georgia line in Barbour County, where trees were knocked down and at least one home was reported hit. Forecasters issued several warnings in the Florida Panhandle and southwestern Georgia as the storms moved eastward.