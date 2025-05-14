Strider's fastball velocity takes slight dip in simulated game as Acuña's rehab moves to Gwinnett

The return of Strider and Acuña, the 2023 NL MVP, are obvious keys to Atlanta's hopes of recovering from their 0-7 start to make their eighth consecutive playoff appearance. The Braves returned to .500 with Tuesday night's 5-2 win over Washington.

Strider made just two starts last season before UCL internal brace surgery on April 12, 2024. He was an All-Star in 2023, when he finished fourth in the NL Cy Young Award voting, going 20-5 with a 3.86 ERA and a major league-best 281 strikeouts.

Strider returned from the elbow surgery when he pitched five innings in a 3-1 loss at Toronto on April 16. The right-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list on April 21 after straining his right hamstring, so the Braves have continued to closely monitor the condition of his right arm and right leg.

In his return against Toronto, Strider threw a 96.7 mph fastball on his first pitch and averaged 95.4 mph with his fastball. On Wednesday, Strider topped out at 95 mph and threw more fastballs at 93 and 94 mph.

“It's something we'll have to evaluate,” Sniker said when asked if Strider will need a minor league rehab start. "... It's going to take him repetitions and starts to build his velocity back.”

Strider was not available for interviews following the simulated game.

Snitker said he planned to talk with Strider on Thursday “and see what our next course of action is.”

Following only one game at North Port, the Braves are moving Acuña to a minor league rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett, beginning Thursday. The team has not said how long they expect Acuña to remain with Gwinnett before returning to his role as the Braves' right fielder and leadoff hitter.

Acuña played in only 49 games last season. In 2023, he hit .336 with 41 home runs and 73 steals.

