Strider, Rosario power Braves to 13-1 rout of Phillies

The Braves took a 2-1 lead in the third when Rosario singled off the glove of first baseman Rhys Hoskins. The ball bounced past second baseman Bryson Stott and into shallow right field, allowing two runs to score. Ronald Acuña Jr.'s RBI single made it 3-1 in the fourth.

Atlanta scored six runs in the fifth, five off Corey Knebel. Rosario drove in Matt Olson on a double into right-center. William Contreras beat out an infield single, and Rosario scored on a wild pitch. Contreras advanced on the wild pitch and scored on Marcell Ozuna’s single.

Orlando Arcia followed with his sixth homer, a two-run shot, for an 8-1 lead. The Braves batted around as Dansby Swanson singled to drive in another run.

The Phillies went up 1-0 in the second on Hall’s RBI double that glanced off Olson’s glove at first and bounced down the right-field line.

Philadelphia used a bullpen game that featured six pitchers. Opener Nick Nelson (3-2) gave up two runs and two hits in two-plus innings.

Ozuna hit his 19th homer to make it 10-1 in the seventh. Rosario drove in a pair of runs in the eighth with a single.

PHILLIES MOVES

In two deals with the Los Angeles Angels, Philadelphia traded for RHP Noah Syndergaard and OF Brandon Marsh. The Phillies swapped OFs Mickey Moniak and Jadiel Sanchez for Syndergaard and C Logan O’Hoppe for Marsh. ... RHP David Robertson was acquired from the Chicago Cubs for RHP Ben Brown. ... RHP Zach Eflin (right knee bruise) was transferred to the 60-day injured list. ... LHP Andrew Vasquez was claimed off waivers from Toronto and optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. ... RHP Jeurys Familia and OF Odúbel Herrera were designated for assignment. ... RHP Francisco Morales was recalled from Lehigh Valley.

BRAVES MOVES

Atlanta bulked up its bullpen by trading for RHP Raisel Iglesias in a deal that sent RHP Jesse Chavez and LHP Tucker Davidson to the Angels. ... It acquired RHP Jake Odorizzi from Houston for former closer Will Smith. ... OF Robbie Grossman and INF Ehire Adrianza were acquired Monday from Detroit and Washington, respectively. Grossman and Adrianza were in uniform Tuesday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies 2B Jean Segura (right index finger fracture) will rejoin the team on Thursday. Interim manager Rob Thomson said he will serve as designated hitter on Wednesday for Lehigh Valley.

UP NEXT

Phillies RHP Zack Wheeler (9-5, 2.77 ERA) will face RHP Charlie Morton (5-5, 4.34) as the teams wrap up a two-game series. Wheeler is 9-5 with a 3.25 ERA in 23 career starts against Atlanta. Morton is 5-6 with a 4.82 ERA in 15 career starts against Philadelphia.

___

